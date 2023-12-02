Saturday's contest that pits the VCU Rams (6-1) versus the Charlotte 49ers (5-3) at Stuart C. Siegel Center has a projected final score of 65-56 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of VCU, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on December 2.

The 49ers took care of business in their last matchup 65-58 against Mercer on Wednesday.

Charlotte vs. VCU Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia

Charlotte vs. VCU Score Prediction

Prediction: VCU 65, Charlotte 56

Other AAC Predictions

Charlotte Schedule Analysis

The 49ers beat the George Washington Revolutionaries in a 50-38 win on November 25. It was their best win of the season.

The 49ers have two losses against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 28th-most in the country.

Based on the RPI, the Rams have four wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the first-most in the nation.

Charlotte has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (four).

Charlotte 2023-24 Best Wins

50-38 over George Washington (No. 189) on November 25

65-58 at home over Mercer (No. 279) on November 29

67-51 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 291) on November 14

84-35 at home over Tennessee State (No. 349) on November 10

93-43 at home over Gardner-Webb (No. 352) on November 17

Charlotte Leaders

Dazia Lawrence: 17.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.8 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

17.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.8 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) Tracey Hueston: 11.3 PTS, 46.5 FG%

11.3 PTS, 46.5 FG% Jacee Busick: 4.9 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 50 3PT% (9-for-18)

4.9 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 50 3PT% (9-for-18) Olivia Porter: 4.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (4-for-8)

4.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (4-for-8) Imani Smith: 3.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 27.3 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20)

Charlotte Performance Insights

The 49ers put up 63.8 points per game (224th in college basketball) while giving up 56 per outing (59th in college basketball). They have a +62 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 7.8 points per game.

