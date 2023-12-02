North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Buncombe County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Buncombe County, North Carolina, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Buncombe County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TL Hanna High School at AC Reynolds High School
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Asheville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
