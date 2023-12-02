Appalachian State vs. Troy: Sun Belt Championship, spread, over/under and promo codes – December 2
The Appalachian State Mountaineers are the underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+6.5), in this season's Sun Belt Championship Game, where they will meet the Troy Trojans. Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, Alabama will host the matchup on December 2, 2023, starting at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under is set at 52.5 in the contest.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Troy vs. Appalachian State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Appalachian State vs. Troy Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Troy, Alabama
- Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Appalachian State vs. Troy Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Troy Moneyline
|Appalachian State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Troy (-6.5)
|52.5
|-275
|+210
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Troy (-6.5)
|52.5
|-250
|+202
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 14 Odds
Appalachian State vs. Troy Betting Trends
- Appalachian State has compiled a 6-5-1 ATS record so far this season.
- The Mountaineers have covered the spread when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs in two of two games this season.
- Troy has put together a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Trojans are 4-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.