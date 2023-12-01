If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Wayne County, North Carolina today, we've got the information here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Wayne County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Spring Creek High School at Dixon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Holly Ridge, NC

Holly Ridge, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Faith Christian Academy at Hilltop Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Fuquay Varina, NC

Fuquay Varina, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

East Duplin High School at North Duplin High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Mount Olive, NC

Mount Olive, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

North Pitt High School at Southern Wayne High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Dudley, NC

Dudley, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Charles B Aycock High School at Eastern Wayne High School