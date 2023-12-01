North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wake County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Wake County, North Carolina. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wake County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Crossroads Christian School at St. Thomas More Academy
- Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trinity School of Durham and Chapel Hill at Thales Academy Rolesville
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Rolesville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Enloe Magnet High School at Southeast Raleigh High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Heritage High School at Leesville Road High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Burlington Christian Academy at Thales Academy - Apex Jr Sr
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Apex, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wake Christian Academy at Trinity Academy
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Panther Creek High School at Charles E. Jordan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Durham, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Faith Christian Academy at Hilltop Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Fuquay Varina, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fuquay-Varina High School at Middle Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Apex, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Wake Academy at Neuse Charter School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Smithfield, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Voyager Academy at Franklin Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Wake Forest, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holly Springs High School at Topsail High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Hampstead, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics at Triangle Math and Science Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Apex, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Knightdale High School at Franklinton High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Franklinton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Wake High School at Rolesville High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Rolesville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Willow Spring High School at Green Level High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Cary, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cary High School at Athens Drive High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.