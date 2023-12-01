North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Union County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Union County, North Carolina, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Union County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Mecklenburg High School at Cuthbertson High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Waxhaw, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Metrolina Christian Academy at Westminster Catawba Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Rock Hill, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Mecklenburg High School at Sun Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Monroe, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stuart W Cramer High School at Marvin Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Waxhaw, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Montgomery High School at Central Academy of Technology and Arts High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Monroe, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Forest Hills High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Marshville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Porter Ridge High School at Indian Land High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Lancaster, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
