North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Surry County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Surry County, North Carolina today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Surry County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
The Point College Prep at Millennium Charter Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Mount Airy, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Surry High School at North Iredell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Olin, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alleghany High School at Surry Central High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Dobson, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.