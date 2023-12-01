North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Stanly County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Stanly County, North Carolina today, we've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Stanly County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Anson Senior High School at Gray Stone Day School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Richfield, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Stanly High School at Uwharrie Charter Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Asheboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Stanly High School at South Stanly High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Norwood, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Albemarle High School at Eastern Randolph High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Ramseur, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.