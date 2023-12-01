North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rutherford County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball competition in Rutherford County, North Carolina today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rutherford County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy at Enka High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Candler, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chase High School at East Henderson High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: East Flat Rock, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chesnee High School at East Rutherford High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Bostic, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.