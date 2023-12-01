North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Randolph County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball action in Randolph County, North Carolina today, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Randolph County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Stanly High School at Uwharrie Charter Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Asheboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Asheboro High School at Southwestern Randolph High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Asheboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Grove High School at Trinity High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Trinity, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wheatmore High School at South Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Denton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Albemarle High School at Eastern Randolph High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Ramseur, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
