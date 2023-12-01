There is high school basketball action in Randolph County, North Carolina today, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.

Randolph County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

North Stanly High School at Uwharrie Charter Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Asheboro, NC

Asheboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Asheboro High School at Southwestern Randolph High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Asheboro, NC

Asheboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Grove High School at Trinity High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Trinity, NC

Trinity, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Wheatmore High School at South Davidson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Denton, NC

Denton, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Albemarle High School at Eastern Randolph High School