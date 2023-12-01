North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Onslow County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Onslow County, North Carolina. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Onslow County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southwest Onslow High School at Richlands High School
- Game Time: 5:15 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Richlands, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northside High School - Onslow at Swansboro High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Swansboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spring Creek High School at Dixon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Holly Ridge, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southwest Onslow High School at Richlands High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Richlands, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wallace- Rose Hill High School at Jacksonville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Jacksonville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bethel Christian Academy at Liberty Christian Academy
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Richlands, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
