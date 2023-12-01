Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Nash County, North Carolina. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Nash County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Harrells Christian Academy at Rocky Mount Academy

Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on December 1

6:45 PM ET on December 1 Location: Rocky Mount, NC

Rocky Mount, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

D.H. Conley High School at Northern Nash High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Rocky Mount, NC

Rocky Mount, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Hunt High School at Nash Central High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Rocky Mount, NC

Rocky Mount, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Nash Central High School at SouthWest Edgecombe High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Pinetops, NC

Pinetops, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Rocky Mount High School at Westover High School