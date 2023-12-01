North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Nash County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Nash County, North Carolina. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Nash County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Harrells Christian Academy at Rocky Mount Academy
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Rocky Mount, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
D.H. Conley High School at Northern Nash High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Rocky Mount, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hunt High School at Nash Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Rocky Mount, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nash Central High School at SouthWest Edgecombe High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Pinetops, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rocky Mount High School at Westover High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
