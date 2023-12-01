North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball competition in Montgomery County, North Carolina is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Montgomery County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East Montgomery High School at Central Academy of Technology and Arts High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Monroe, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
