North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mecklenburg County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball games in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina today? We've got you covered.
Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Weddington High School at Reynolds High School - Winston-Salem
- Game Time: 4:45 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Asheville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Carmel Christian School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Matthews, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carmel Christian School at Calvary Day School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Lewisville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Mecklenburg High School at Cuthbertson High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Waxhaw, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Charlotte Catholic High School at Christ the King Catholic High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wakefield High School at Olympic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Olympic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Mecklenburg High School at Sun Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Monroe, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Gaston High School at William Amos Hough High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Cornelius, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Charlotte High School at Garinger High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harding University High School at Providence High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology at Rocky River High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Mint Hill, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Forsyth High School at Mallard Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bradford Preparatory School at Highland School of Technology
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Gastonia, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Point High School at Palisades High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Ardrey Kell High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
