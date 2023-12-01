Looking for how to stream high school basketball games in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina today? We've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Weddington High School at Reynolds High School - Winston-Salem

Game Time: 4:45 PM ET on December 1

4:45 PM ET on December 1 Location: Asheville, NC

Asheville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Carmel Christian School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 1

5:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Matthews, NC

Matthews, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Carmel Christian School at Calvary Day School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 1

5:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Lewisville, NC

Lewisville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

West Mecklenburg High School at Cuthbertson High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1

6:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Waxhaw, NC

Waxhaw, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Charlotte Catholic High School at Christ the King Catholic High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1

6:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Wakefield High School at Olympic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Olympic High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

East Mecklenburg High School at Sun Valley High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Monroe, NC

Monroe, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

North Gaston High School at William Amos Hough High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Cornelius, NC

Cornelius, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

West Charlotte High School at Garinger High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Harding University High School at Providence High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology at Rocky River High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Mint Hill, NC

Mint Hill, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

East Forsyth High School at Mallard Creek High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Bradford Preparatory School at Highland School of Technology

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Gastonia, NC

Gastonia, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

South Point High School at Palisades High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Ardrey Kell High School