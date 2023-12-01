North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hyde County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Hyde County, North Carolina? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Hyde County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Ocracoke High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Ocracoke, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
