North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Harnett County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball action in Harnett County, North Carolina today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Harnett County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Western Harnett High School at Chatham Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Bear Creek, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakewood High School at Midway High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Dunn, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walkertown High School at Reynolds High School - Winston-Salem
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
