If you reside in Halifax County, North Carolina and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Halifax County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Halifax County High School at Person High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Roxboro, NC

Roxboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Northwest Halifax High School at Warren County High School