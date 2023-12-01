If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Guilford County, North Carolina, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Guilford County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

The Point College Prep at Millennium Charter Academy

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1

6:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Mount Airy, NC

Mount Airy, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Oak Ridge Military Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1

6:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Oak Ridge, NC

Oak Ridge, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

New Garden Friends School at Asheville Christian Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1

6:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Swannanoa, NC

Swannanoa, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodberry Forest School at Greensboro Day School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Lewisville, NC

Lewisville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Ridge Military Academy at Caldwell Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Wesleyan Christian Academy at High Point Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: High Point, NC

High Point, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

Western Guilford High School at Jordan- Matthews High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Siler City, NC

Siler City, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Durham School of the Arts at Northwest Guilford High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Southwest Guilford High School at Glenn High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Kernersville, NC

Kernersville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Southern Guilford High School at Southeast Guilford High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 1

8:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

John Motley Morehead High School at Northeast Guilford High School