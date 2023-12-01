North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Guilford County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Guilford County, North Carolina, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Guilford County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
The Point College Prep at Millennium Charter Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Mount Airy, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Oak Ridge Military Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Oak Ridge, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Garden Friends School at Asheville Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Swannanoa, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodberry Forest School at Greensboro Day School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Lewisville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Ridge Military Academy at Caldwell Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wesleyan Christian Academy at High Point Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: High Point, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Western Guilford High School at Jordan- Matthews High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Siler City, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Durham School of the Arts at Northwest Guilford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southwest Guilford High School at Glenn High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Kernersville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southern Guilford High School at Southeast Guilford High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Motley Morehead High School at Northeast Guilford High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: McLeansville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
