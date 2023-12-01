Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Forsyth County, North Carolina today? We have what you need here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Forsyth County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Weddington High School at Reynolds High School - Winston-Salem

Game Time: 4:45 PM ET on December 1

4:45 PM ET on December 1 Location: Asheville, NC

Asheville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Carmel Christian School at Calvary Day School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 1

5:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Lewisville, NC

Lewisville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

The North Carolina Leadership Academy at Winston-Salem Prep Academy High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1

6:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Winston-Salem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

North Rowan High School at Parkland High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: WinstonSalem, NC

WinstonSalem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Grove High School at Trinity High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Trinity, NC

Trinity, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

East Forsyth High School at Mallard Creek High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Southwest Guilford High School at Glenn High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Kernersville, NC

Kernersville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Carver High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Winston Salem, NC

Winston Salem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Walkertown High School at Reynolds High School - Winston-Salem

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 1

8:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Winston-Salem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

West Forsyth High School at Atkins Academic & Technology High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 1

8:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Winston-Salem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Ragsdale High School at Reagan High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 1

8:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Pfafftown, NC

Pfafftown, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

North Carolina Good Better Best Academy at Forsyth Country Day School