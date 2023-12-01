North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Duplin County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Duplin County, North Carolina today, we've got what you need.
Duplin County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jones Senior High School at Union High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Rose Hill, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Duplin High School at North Duplin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Mount Olive, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wallace- Rose Hill High School at Jacksonville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Jacksonville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clinton High School at James Kenan High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Warsaw, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
