North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Davidson County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Davidson County, North Carolina? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Davidson County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Davidson High School at Central Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Lexington, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ledford Senior High School at East Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Thomasville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Davie County High School at Lexington Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Mocksville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wheatmore High School at South Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Denton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.