Cumberland County, North Carolina has high school basketball games on the docket today, and info on how to watch them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cumberland County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

E. E. Smith High School at Jack Britt High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Union Pines High School at Gray's Creek High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Hope Mills, NC

Hope Mills, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Scotland High School at Douglas Byrd High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Overhills High School at Pinecrest High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Southern Pines, NC

Southern Pines, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Rocky Mount High School at Westover High School