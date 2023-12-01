If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Craven County, North Carolina today, we've got what you need here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Craven County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

New Bern High School at West Craven High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1

6:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Vanceboro, NC

Vanceboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Pamlico County High School at Havelock High School