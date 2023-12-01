North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Alamance County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Alamance County, North Carolina, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Alamance County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Burlington Christian Academy at Thales Academy - Apex Jr Sr
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Apex, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Research Triangle High School at River Mill Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Graham, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clover Garden School at Eno River Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Hillsborough, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Graham High School at Southern Alamance High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Graham, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
