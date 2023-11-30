Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Wilson County, North Carolina. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Wilson County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Sallie B Howard School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30
  • Location: Wilson, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.