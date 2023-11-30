How to Watch the Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Texas A&M Aggies (5-1) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-4) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. It airs at 9:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Wake Forest Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other ACC Games
- South Carolina vs North Carolina
- Missouri vs Virginia
- Alabama vs Syracuse
- Arkansas vs Florida State
- Duke vs Georgia
- Boston College vs Kentucky
Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M Scoring Comparison
- The Aggies put up 8.1 more points per game (72.3) than the Demon Deacons allow their opponents to score (64.2).
- Texas A&M is 5-0 when it scores more than 64.2 points.
- Wake Forest is 2-3 when it allows fewer than 72.3 points.
- The Demon Deacons put up 63.5 points per game, 14.3 more points than the 49.2 the Aggies give up.
- Wake Forest has a 2-3 record when putting up more than 49.2 points.
- Texas A&M is 5-0 when allowing fewer than 63.5 points.
- The Demon Deacons shoot 39.8% from the field, 8.4% higher than the Aggies allow defensively.
- The Aggies' 41.3 shooting percentage from the field is only 0.3 higher than the Demon Deacons have conceded.
Wake Forest Leaders
- Elise Williams: 9.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 25.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (8-for-36)
- Kaia Harrison: 10.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
- Malaya Cowles: 10.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 62.2 FG%
- Alyssa Andrews: 5.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 33.3 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)
- Kate Deeble: 6.3 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 25 3PT% (6-for-24)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wake Forest Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|BYU
|L 67-44
|George Q. Cannon Activities Center
|11/20/2023
|Saint Louis
|W 94-66
|George Q. Cannon Activities Center
|11/26/2023
|Villanova
|L 74-65
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|11/30/2023
|Texas A&M
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|@ JMU
|-
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|12/7/2023
|Charlotte
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.