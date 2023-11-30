High school basketball action in Wake County, North Carolina is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Wake County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Holly Springs High School at Willow Spring High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 30

6:00 PM ET on November 30 Location: Fuquay-Varina, NC

Fuquay-Varina, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Wake Forest High School at Green Hope High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 30

6:00 PM ET on November 30 Location: Cary, NC

Cary, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Apex High School at Fuquay-Varina High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 30

6:30 PM ET on November 30 Location: Fuquay-Varina, NC

Fuquay-Varina, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Coastal Christian High School at Thales Academy - Apex Jr Sr

Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on November 30

6:45 PM ET on November 30 Location: Apex, NC

Apex, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Friendship Christian School at Hilltop Christian School

Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on November 30

6:45 PM ET on November 30 Location: Fuquay Varina, NC

Fuquay Varina, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Millbrook High School at Garner Magnet High School