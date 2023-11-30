The UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-1) are favored by 1.5 points against the East Carolina Pirates (4-3) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 143.5.

UNC Wilmington vs. East Carolina Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Minges Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under UNC Wilmington -1.5 143.5

UNC Wilmington Betting Records & Stats

UNC Wilmington and its opponents have scored a combined total of more than 143.5 points two times this season (in four games).

UNC Wilmington's contests this year have an average point total of 158, 14.5 more points than this game's over/under.

The Seahawks have covered the spread twice in four opportunities this season.

This season, UNC Wilmington has won three out of the four games in which it has been favored.

The Seahawks have entered four games this season favored by -125 or more and are 3-1 in those contests.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for UNC Wilmington.

UNC Wilmington vs. East Carolina Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UNC Wilmington 2 50% 85.7 164.4 72.3 146.3 142.8 East Carolina 4 66.7% 78.7 164.4 74 146.3 143.5

Additional UNC Wilmington Insights & Trends

The Seahawks average 11.7 more points per game (85.7) than the Pirates allow (74).

When UNC Wilmington puts up more than 74 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

UNC Wilmington vs. East Carolina Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UNC Wilmington 2-2-0 2-2 3-1-0 East Carolina 2-4-0 0-1 5-1-0

UNC Wilmington vs. East Carolina Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UNC Wilmington East Carolina 11-3 Home Record 10-6 8-6 Away Record 2-9 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0 4-8-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 75.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.2 63.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-5-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-7-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.