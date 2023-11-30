In the upcoming game against the New York Islanders, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Seth Jarvis to find the back of the net for the Carolina Hurricanes? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Seth Jarvis score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Jarvis stats and insights

In six of 21 games this season, Jarvis has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

In one game versus the Islanders this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play, Jarvis has accumulated five goals and one assist.

He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 19.6% of them.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 65 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.2 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.

Jarvis recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 18:32 Away W 4-1 11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 2 0 2 19:22 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:32 Home L 8-2 11/22/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 18:37 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Penguins 3 2 1 19:45 Home W 4-2 11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:34 Home L 3-1 11/11/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:16 Away W 4-0 11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:03 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:53 Home W 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:59 Away W 4-3 OT

Hurricanes vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

