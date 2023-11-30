North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Scotland County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in Scotland County, North Carolina and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Scotland County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hoke County High School at Scotland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Laurinburg, NC
- Conference: Sandhills 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.