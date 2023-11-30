The South Carolina Gamecocks (5-0) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when hitting the road against the North Carolina Tar Heels (5-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Carmichael Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

North Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ESPN

North Carolina vs. South Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Gamecocks score an average of 100.4 points per game, 47.7 more points than the 52.7 the Tar Heels allow.

South Carolina has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 52.7 points.

North Carolina has a 5-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 100.4 points.

The 68.6 points per game the Tar Heels record are 19.8 more points than the Gamecocks give up (48.8).

North Carolina has a 5-2 record when putting up more than 48.8 points.

South Carolina is 3-0 when giving up fewer than 68.6 points.

This year the Tar Heels are shooting 40.4% from the field, 13.1% higher than the Gamecocks give up.

The Gamecocks shoot 51.4% from the field, 14.8% higher than the Tar Heels allow.

North Carolina Leaders

Alyssa Ustby: 9.7 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.1 STL, 45.2 FG%

9.7 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.1 STL, 45.2 FG% Deja Kelly: 16.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 38.1 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20)

16.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 38.1 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20) Maria Gakdeng: 11.1 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 72.1 FG%

11.1 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 72.1 FG% Indya Nivar: 6.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)

6.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16) Lexi Donarski: 9.1 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38)

North Carolina Schedule