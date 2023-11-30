The South Carolina Gamecocks (5-0) will look to extend a five-game winning streak when visiting the North Carolina Tar Heels (5-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Carmichael Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

North Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN3
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Other ACC Games

North Carolina vs. South Carolina Scoring Comparison

  • The Gamecocks score 47.7 more points per game (100.4) than the Tar Heels allow (52.7).
  • South Carolina has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 52.7 points.
  • North Carolina has a 5-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 100.4 points.
  • The Tar Heels record 68.6 points per game, 19.8 more points than the 48.8 the Gamecocks give up.
  • North Carolina is 5-2 when scoring more than 48.8 points.
  • South Carolina has a 3-0 record when giving up fewer than 68.6 points.
  • This season the Tar Heels are shooting 40.4% from the field, 13.1% higher than the Gamecocks give up.
  • The Gamecocks shoot 51.4% from the field, 14.8% higher than the Tar Heels allow.

North Carolina Leaders

  • Alyssa Ustby: 9.7 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.1 STL, 45.2 FG%
  • Deja Kelly: 16.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 38.1 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20)
  • Maria Gakdeng: 11.1 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 72.1 FG%
  • Indya Nivar: 6.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)
  • Lexi Donarski: 9.1 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38)

North Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Vermont W 54-51 Hertz Arena
11/25/2023 Kansas State L 63-56 Hertz Arena
11/26/2023 FGCU L 65-64 Hertz Arena
11/30/2023 South Carolina - Carmichael Arena
12/6/2023 UNC Greensboro - Carmichael Arena
12/10/2023 UConn - Mohegan Sun Arena

