The South Carolina Gamecocks (5-0) will look to extend a five-game winning streak when visiting the North Carolina Tar Heels (5-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Carmichael Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

North Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ESPN3

ESPN3 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

North Carolina vs. South Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Gamecocks score 47.7 more points per game (100.4) than the Tar Heels allow (52.7).

South Carolina has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 52.7 points.

North Carolina has a 5-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 100.4 points.

The Tar Heels record 68.6 points per game, 19.8 more points than the 48.8 the Gamecocks give up.

North Carolina is 5-2 when scoring more than 48.8 points.

South Carolina has a 3-0 record when giving up fewer than 68.6 points.

This season the Tar Heels are shooting 40.4% from the field, 13.1% higher than the Gamecocks give up.

The Gamecocks shoot 51.4% from the field, 14.8% higher than the Tar Heels allow.

North Carolina Leaders

Alyssa Ustby: 9.7 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.1 STL, 45.2 FG%

9.7 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.1 STL, 45.2 FG% Deja Kelly: 16.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 38.1 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20)

16.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 38.1 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20) Maria Gakdeng: 11.1 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 72.1 FG%

11.1 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 72.1 FG% Indya Nivar: 6.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)

6.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16) Lexi Donarski: 9.1 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Carolina Schedule