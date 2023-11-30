Thursday's game between the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks (5-0) and No. 24 North Carolina Tar Heels (5-2) going head to head at Carmichael Arena has a projected final score of 80-55 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of South Carolina, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on November 30.

The Tar Heels are coming off of a 65-64 loss to FGCU in their most recent outing on Sunday.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Carolina vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Carolina vs. South Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 80, North Carolina 55

Other ACC Predictions

North Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Tar Heels captured their best win of the season on November 12 by registering a 74-70 victory over the Davidson Wildcats, the No. 75-ranked team in our computer rankings.

North Carolina has one Quadrant 2 win, tied for the 17th-most in the nation. But it also has one Quadrant 2 loss, tied for the 47th-most.

North Carolina has tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (four).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

North Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins

74-70 at home over Davidson (No. 75) on November 12

54-51 over Vermont (No. 210) on November 24

68-39 at home over Elon (No. 264) on November 18

62-32 at home over Hampton (No. 340) on November 15

102-49 at home over Gardner-Webb (No. 349) on November 8

North Carolina Leaders

Alyssa Ustby: 9.7 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.1 STL, 45.2 FG%

9.7 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.1 STL, 45.2 FG% Deja Kelly: 16.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 38.1 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)

16.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 38.1 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20) Maria Gakdeng: 11.1 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 72.1 FG%

11.1 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 72.1 FG% Indya Nivar: 6.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

6.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16) Lexi Donarski: 9.1 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38)

North Carolina Performance Insights

The Tar Heels have a +111 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.9 points per game. They're putting up 68.6 points per game to rank 155th in college basketball and are allowing 52.7 per outing to rank 27th in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.