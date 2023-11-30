North Carolina vs. South Carolina Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 30
Thursday's game between the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks (5-0) and No. 24 North Carolina Tar Heels (5-2) going head to head at Carmichael Arena has a projected final score of 80-55 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of South Carolina, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on November 30.
The Tar Heels are coming off of a 65-64 loss to FGCU in their most recent outing on Sunday.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
North Carolina vs. South Carolina Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
North Carolina vs. South Carolina Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Carolina 80, North Carolina 55
Other ACC Predictions
- Vanderbilt vs NC State
- Virginia Tech vs LSU
- Alabama vs Syracuse
- Clemson vs Auburn
- Louisville vs Ole Miss
- Boston College vs Kentucky
- Florida vs Georgia Tech
- Missouri vs Virginia
- Arkansas vs Florida State
- Duke vs Georgia
- Notre Dame vs Tennessee
- Texas A&M vs Wake Forest
- Miami (FL) vs Mississippi State
North Carolina Schedule Analysis
- The Tar Heels captured their best win of the season on November 12 by registering a 74-70 victory over the Davidson Wildcats, the No. 75-ranked team in our computer rankings.
- North Carolina has one Quadrant 2 win, tied for the 17th-most in the nation. But it also has one Quadrant 2 loss, tied for the 47th-most.
- North Carolina has tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (four).
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
North Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins
- 74-70 at home over Davidson (No. 75) on November 12
- 54-51 over Vermont (No. 210) on November 24
- 68-39 at home over Elon (No. 264) on November 18
- 62-32 at home over Hampton (No. 340) on November 15
- 102-49 at home over Gardner-Webb (No. 349) on November 8
North Carolina Leaders
- Alyssa Ustby: 9.7 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.1 STL, 45.2 FG%
- Deja Kelly: 16.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 38.1 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)
- Maria Gakdeng: 11.1 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 72.1 FG%
- Indya Nivar: 6.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)
- Lexi Donarski: 9.1 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38)
North Carolina Performance Insights
- The Tar Heels have a +111 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.9 points per game. They're putting up 68.6 points per game to rank 155th in college basketball and are allowing 52.7 per outing to rank 27th in college basketball.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.