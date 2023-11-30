North Carolina vs. South Carolina Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 30
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Thursday's contest between the South Carolina Gamecocks (5-0) and North Carolina Tar Heels (5-2) going head to head at Carmichael Arena has a projected final score of 80-55 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of South Carolina, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on November 30.
In their last matchup on Sunday, the Tar Heels suffered a 65-64 loss to FGCU.
North Carolina vs. South Carolina Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
North Carolina vs. South Carolina Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Carolina 80, North Carolina 55
North Carolina Schedule Analysis
- When the Tar Heels beat the Davidson Wildcats, the No. 73 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 74-70 on November 12, it was their signature win of the year so far.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, North Carolina is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 19th-most victories, but also tied for the 49th-most losses.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, North Carolina is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most victories.
North Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins
- 74-70 at home over Davidson (No. 73) on November 12
- 54-51 over Vermont (No. 209) on November 24
- 68-39 at home over Elon (No. 262) on November 18
- 62-32 at home over Hampton (No. 345) on November 15
- 102-49 at home over Gardner-Webb (No. 349) on November 8
North Carolina Leaders
- Alyssa Ustby: 9.7 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.1 STL, 45.2 FG%
- Deja Kelly: 16.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 38.1 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20)
- Maria Gakdeng: 11.1 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 72.1 FG%
- Indya Nivar: 6.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)
- Lexi Donarski: 9.1 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38)
North Carolina Performance Insights
- The Tar Heels outscore opponents by 15.9 points per game (scoring 68.6 points per game to rank 156th in college basketball while allowing 52.7 per contest to rank 26th in college basketball) and have a +111 scoring differential overall.
