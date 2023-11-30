There is high school basketball competition in Nash County, North Carolina today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Nash County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Rocky Mount Academy at The Epiphany School

  • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 30
  • Location: New Bern, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.