North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mecklenburg County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mecklenburg County, North Carolina has high school basketball games on the docket today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Mecklenburg High School at Independence High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gray Stone Day School at Christ the King Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Huntersville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cox Mill High School at William Amos Hough High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Cornelius, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Marshall High School at Myers Park High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.