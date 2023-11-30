On Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes square off with the New York Islanders. Is Jack Drury going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Jack Drury score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Drury stats and insights

  • Drury has scored in one of 21 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Islanders this season, but has not scored.
  • Drury has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 3.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

  • On defense, the Islanders are giving up 65 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.2 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.

Drury recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:53 Away W 4-1
11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 8:21 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 11:58 Home L 8-2
11/22/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 7:40 Home W 6-3
11/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 9:43 Home W 4-2
11/15/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 6:17 Home L 3-1
11/11/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 10:22 Away W 4-0
11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 10:25 Away L 5-2
11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:08 Home W 3-2 OT
11/4/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 8:44 Away W 4-3 OT

Hurricanes vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

