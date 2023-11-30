North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Guilford County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Guilford County, North Carolina today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Guilford County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Oak Ridge Military Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Oak Ridge, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Page High School at Grimsley High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Conference: Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Burlington Christian Academy at Caldwell Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
