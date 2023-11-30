The East Carolina Pirates (2-1) will meet the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (3-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

East Carolina vs. UNC Wilmington Game Information

East Carolina Top Players (2022-23)

Brandon Johnson: 12.3 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.3 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK RJ Felton: 13.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Jaden Walker: 7.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Ezra Ausar: 9.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Javon Small: 15.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

UNC Wilmington Top Players (2022-23)

Trazarien White: 14.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Amari Kelly: 7.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK

7.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK Maleeck Harden-Hayes: 9.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Shykeim Phillips: 8.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Donovan Newby: 8.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

East Carolina vs. UNC Wilmington Stat Comparison (2022-23)

East Carolina Rank East Carolina AVG UNC Wilmington AVG UNC Wilmington Rank 252nd 68.8 Points Scored 68.9 249th 193rd 70.5 Points Allowed 64.3 35th 74th 33.5 Rebounds 30.3 264th 39th 10.3 Off. Rebounds 8.4 195th 166th 7.5 3pt Made 6.1 310th 169th 13.1 Assists 10.7 338th 283rd 12.9 Turnovers 11.3 122nd

