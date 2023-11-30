North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Durham County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Durham County, North Carolina, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Durham County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Orange High School at Charles E. Jordan High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Durham, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Voyager Academy at Southern School of Energy and Sustainability
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Durham, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
