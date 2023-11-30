The Georgia Bulldogs (5-1) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when hosting the Duke Blue Devils (4-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. This game is at 5:00 PM ET.

Duke Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia TV: SECN

Duke vs. Georgia Scoring Comparison

The Blue Devils' 78.5 points per game are 17.8 more points than the 60.7 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 60.7 points, Duke is 4-2.

Georgia has a 5-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.5 points.

The Bulldogs score 70.2 points per game, 11.4 more points than the 58.8 the Blue Devils allow.

Georgia has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 58.8 points.

Duke is 4-1 when allowing fewer than 70.2 points.

The Bulldogs are making 42.6% of their shots from the field, 6.7% higher than the Blue Devils allow to opponents (35.9%).

The Blue Devils' 44.9 shooting percentage from the field is 11.9 higher than the Bulldogs have conceded.

Duke Leaders

Oluchi Okananwa: 10.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.0 STL, 48.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (5-for-10)

10.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.0 STL, 48.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (5-for-10) Taina Mair: 12.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.3 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25)

12.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.3 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25) Camilla Emsbo: 8.5 PTS, 2.2 BLK, 55.9 FG%

8.5 PTS, 2.2 BLK, 55.9 FG% Reigan Richardson: 12.5 PTS, 38.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

12.5 PTS, 38.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Kennedy Brown: 6.5 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 38.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

