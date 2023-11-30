North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Davidson County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Davidson County, North Carolina today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Davidson County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ledford Senior High School at Randleman High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Randleman, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Davidson High School at Alexander Central High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Taylorsville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
