North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Craven County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Craven County, North Carolina today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Craven County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rocky Mount Academy at The Epiphany School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: New Bern, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
