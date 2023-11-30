North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Alexander County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Alexander County, North Carolina today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Alexander County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Davidson High School at Alexander Central High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Taylorsville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
