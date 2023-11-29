The Florida Gators (4-2) take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-3) as 4.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET on ESPNU. The point total is 157.5 in the matchup.

Wake Forest vs. Florida Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Venue: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Florida -4.5 157.5

Demon Deacons Betting Records & Stats

Wake Forest and its opponents have combined to score more than 157.5 points twice this season.

The average total for Wake Forest's games this season is 151.3 points, 6.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Wake Forest are 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

Wake Forest was defeated in both of the games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Demon Deacons have a record of 1-1 when they're set as an underdog of +150 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Wake Forest has an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Wake Forest vs. Florida Over/Under Stats

Games Over 157.5 % of Games Over 157.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida 2 33.3% 86.3 164.6 74.7 147.7 148.3 Wake Forest 2 33.3% 78.3 164.6 73 147.7 145.8

Additional Wake Forest Insights & Trends

The Demon Deacons' 78.3 points per game are only 3.6 more points than the 74.7 the Gators allow to opponents.

Wake Forest has put together a 1-2 ATS record and a 1-2 overall record in games it scores more than 74.7 points.

Wake Forest vs. Florida Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida 2-3-0 2-1 6-0-0 Wake Forest 2-4-0 0-1 3-3-0

Wake Forest vs. Florida Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida Wake Forest 10-6 Home Record 13-3 4-7 Away Record 4-8 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.1 64.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.4 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

