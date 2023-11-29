The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-3) take on the Florida Gators (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. It starts at 7:15 PM ET on ESPNU.

Wake Forest vs. Florida Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
  • Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN
Wake Forest Stats Insights

  • The Demon Deacons' 47.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Gators have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
  • Wake Forest is 3-2 when it shoots better than 42.4% from the field.
  • The Demon Deacons are the 313th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gators sit at fifth.
  • The Demon Deacons put up an average of 78.3 points per game, just 3.6 more points than the 74.7 the Gators allow to opponents.
  • Wake Forest is 1-2 when it scores more than 74.7 points.

Wake Forest Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Wake Forest scored 79.1 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 74.4.
  • In 2022-23, the Demon Deacons gave up 6.5 fewer points per game at home (71.3) than on the road (77.8).
  • Wake Forest made fewer 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than away (10.8) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.8%) than on the road (37.2%).

Wake Forest Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Towson W 71-61 TD Arena
11/19/2023 LSU L 86-80 TD Arena
11/24/2023 Charleston Southern W 71-56 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
11/29/2023 Florida - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
12/6/2023 Rutgers - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
12/9/2023 NJIT - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

