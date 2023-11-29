The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-3) take on the Florida Gators (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. It starts at 7:15 PM ET on ESPNU.

Wake Forest vs. Florida Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ESPN

Wake Forest Stats Insights

The Demon Deacons' 47.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Gators have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).

Wake Forest is 3-2 when it shoots better than 42.4% from the field.

The Demon Deacons are the 313th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gators sit at fifth.

The Demon Deacons put up an average of 78.3 points per game, just 3.6 more points than the 74.7 the Gators allow to opponents.

Wake Forest is 1-2 when it scores more than 74.7 points.

Wake Forest Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Wake Forest scored 79.1 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 74.4.

In 2022-23, the Demon Deacons gave up 6.5 fewer points per game at home (71.3) than on the road (77.8).

Wake Forest made fewer 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than away (10.8) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.8%) than on the road (37.2%).

Wake Forest Upcoming Schedule