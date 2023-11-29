How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Florida on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-3) take on the Florida Gators (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. It starts at 7:15 PM ET on ESPNU.
Wake Forest vs. Florida Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other ACC Games
Wake Forest Stats Insights
- The Demon Deacons' 47.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Gators have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
- Wake Forest is 3-2 when it shoots better than 42.4% from the field.
- The Demon Deacons are the 313th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gators sit at fifth.
- The Demon Deacons put up an average of 78.3 points per game, just 3.6 more points than the 74.7 the Gators allow to opponents.
- Wake Forest is 1-2 when it scores more than 74.7 points.
Wake Forest Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Wake Forest scored 79.1 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 74.4.
- In 2022-23, the Demon Deacons gave up 6.5 fewer points per game at home (71.3) than on the road (77.8).
- Wake Forest made fewer 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than away (10.8) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.8%) than on the road (37.2%).
Wake Forest Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Towson
|W 71-61
|TD Arena
|11/19/2023
|LSU
|L 86-80
|TD Arena
|11/24/2023
|Charleston Southern
|W 71-56
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|Florida
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|Rutgers
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|NJIT
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
