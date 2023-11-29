The Winthrop Eagles (4-3) will be trying to build on a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (1-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Winthrop Coliseum. It airs at 6:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

UNC Wilmington Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina

Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UNC Wilmington vs. Winthrop Scoring Comparison

The Seahawks' 56 points per game are only 4.9 fewer points than the 60.9 the Eagles give up to opponents.

Winthrop's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 56 points.

The Eagles score 7.3 fewer points per game (54.1) than the Seahawks give up (61.4).

When Winthrop scores more than 61.4 points, it is 2-0.

UNC Wilmington has a 1-1 record when allowing fewer than 54.1 points.

The Eagles are making 36.1% of their shots from the field, 5.7% lower than the Seahawks concede to opponents (41.8%).

The Seahawks make 34.7% of their shots from the field, just four% less than the Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.

UNC Wilmington Leaders

Taylor Henderson: 13.4 PTS, 2 STL, 26.7 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (2-for-17)

13.4 PTS, 2 STL, 26.7 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (2-for-17) Kylah Silver: 12 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

12 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Lexi Jackson: 4.4 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.2 BLK, 32 FG%

4.4 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.2 BLK, 32 FG% Evan Miller: 9.4 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

9.4 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Britany Range: 5.2 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

UNC Wilmington Schedule