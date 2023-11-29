The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-2) will attempt to extend a four-game winning stretch when visiting the UNC Greensboro Spartans (5-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UNC Greensboro Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

UNC Greensboro vs. Coastal Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Chanticleers average 16.1 more points per game (66.2) than the Spartans give up to opponents (50.1).

Coastal Carolina is 4-1 when it scores more than 50.1 points.

UNC Greensboro has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.2 points.

The Spartans record 67.4 points per game, just 3.1 fewer points than the 70.5 the Chanticleers give up.

UNC Greensboro is 2-0 when scoring more than 70.5 points.

Coastal Carolina has a 3-0 record when giving up fewer than 67.4 points.

The Spartans shoot 42.2% from the field, only 1.4% lower than the Chanticleers concede defensively.

The Chanticleers' 37.9 shooting percentage from the field is 3.2 higher than the Spartans have conceded.

UNC Greensboro Leaders

Ayanna Khalfani: 11.9 PTS, 48.6 FG%

11.9 PTS, 48.6 FG% Jayde Gamble: 10.7 PTS, 3.1 STL, 42.5 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

10.7 PTS, 3.1 STL, 42.5 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24) Khalis Cain: 7.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 61.1 FG%

7.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 61.1 FG% Isys Grady: 9.7 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)

9.7 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9) Antoniette Emma-Nnopu: 2.0 PTS, 42.9 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UNC Greensboro Schedule