Wednesday's game at Greensboro Coliseum has the UNC Greensboro Spartans (5-2) going head-to-head against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-2) at 7:00 PM (on November 29). Our computer prediction projects a 65-62 victory for UNC Greensboro, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Spartans are coming off of a 64-47 victory against Gardner-Webb in their most recent outing on Sunday.

UNC Greensboro vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

UNC Greensboro vs. Coastal Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Greensboro 65, Coastal Carolina 62

Other SoCon Predictions

UNC Greensboro Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their best win this season, the Spartans defeated the Radford Highlanders on the road on November 18 by a score of 63-60.

UNC Greensboro has tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (three).

UNC Greensboro 2023-24 Best Wins

63-60 on the road over Radford (No. 336) on November 18

61-30 at home over South Carolina State (No. 345) on November 11

64-47 at home over Gardner-Webb (No. 348) on November 26

UNC Greensboro Leaders

Ayanna Khalfani: 11.9 PTS, 48.6 FG%

11.9 PTS, 48.6 FG% Jayde Gamble: 10.7 PTS, 3.1 STL, 42.5 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

10.7 PTS, 3.1 STL, 42.5 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24) Khalis Cain: 7.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 61.1 FG%

7.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 61.1 FG% Isys Grady: 9.7 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)

9.7 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9) Antoniette Emma-Nnopu: 2 PTS, 42.9 FG%

UNC Greensboro Performance Insights

The Spartans have a +121 scoring differential, topping opponents by 17.3 points per game. They're putting up 67.4 points per game to rank 172nd in college basketball and are allowing 50.1 per contest to rank 12th in college basketball.

