Wednesday's game between the Wofford Terriers (4-3) and the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-4) at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium has a projected final score of 64-60 based on our computer prediction, with Wofford coming out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM on November 29.

The Bulldogs' most recent game was a 58-54 loss to Western Michigan on Saturday.

UNC Asheville vs. Wofford Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UNC Asheville vs. Wofford Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Wofford 64, UNC Asheville 60

Other Big South Predictions

UNC Asheville Schedule Analysis

  • The Bulldogs notched their signature win of the season on November 21, when they took down the Queens (NC) Royals, who rank No. 324 in our computer rankings, 67-53.
  • Against Quadrant 2 opponents, UNC Asheville is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 43rd-most defeats.
  • The Terriers have tied for the 170th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation according to the RPI (zero).
  • UNC Asheville has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (three).

UNC Asheville Leaders

  • Jaila Lee: 7.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
  • Lalmani Simmons: 11 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20)
  • McKinley Brooks-Sumpter: 12.8 PTS, 8 REB, 35.4 FG%
  • Mallory Bruce: 7.2 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)
  • Jamaya Blanks: 7 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

UNC Asheville Performance Insights

  • The Bulldogs score 56.2 points per game (310th in college basketball) and give up 56.7 (70th in college basketball) for a -3 scoring differential overall.

